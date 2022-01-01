Modeled after the antique popcorn carts of the early 1900s, this popcorn-making beauty features a 10-ounce kettle with a built-in stirring system and will pop batch after batch of delicious popcorn. The tempered glass windows are safe and durable, while the lighted interior creates a fun and pleasant room ambiance that's perfect for any room. Keep popcorn supplies close and convenient in the storage compartment located in the cart base. If space becomes an issue, simply remove the top unit from the cart and it becomes a convenient countertop unit.

ACCESSORIES: Includes kernel measuring cup, oil measuring spoon and metal popcorn scoop for precise measuring and easy serving.

KERNEL CATCHER TRAY: Catch loose unpopped kernels in the kernel catcher tray to keep each batch perfect for serving.

UTILITY SIDE SHELF: Prep popcorn on the convenient utility side shelf - perfect for adding your favorite seasonings and toppings before devouring.

40 CUPS OF POPCORN: Whether movie time or snack time, this unit pops up to 40 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full.

10-OUNCE KETTLE: Stainless steel kettle holds 10 ounces of popcorn kernels and is designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn. Kettle can be removed for easy cleaning.

TEMPERED SAFETY GLASS: Tempered glass windows are designed to resist breakage while being scratch and heat resistant to keep you and your family safe.

TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt-out drop door for easy scooping and serving of popcorn.

EASY MOBILITY: 19-inch bicycle-style rubber wheels and a pull handle make this an easy to maneuver unit, ready to be wheeled wherever it needs to go.

Model: CCP1000BLK

