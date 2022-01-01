Bring the party indoors and create any number of delicious and refreshing ice drinks. Precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades transform regular ice cubes into frozen treats that the whole family will love. Simply fill the top with ice cubes, secure the lid, and let the snow fly. Serve snow from the ice storage bin and prepare them on the handy cone shelf with this wonderful countertop unit.

STAINLESS STEEL CUTTING BLADES - The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice.

360° VIEWS - With a chamber that's clear from all angles, it's easy to shave ice and watch it pile up from any angle.

SIDE SHELF - Use the snow cone side shelf as a prepping station to hold 2 snow cones and add your favorite syrups.

SAFETY FIRST - A safety switch is built into the shaving mechanism to keep hands safe.

PERFECT SIZE - This unit is the perfect size to fit on a kitchen countertop or a small side table, making it easy to serve snow cones wherever you go!

ACCESSORIES - Includes two 8 ounce reusable plastic snow cones, along with an ice scoop to easily serve snow cones.

APPROXIMATE CAPACITY - Whether party time or snack time, this unit can hold up to twenty 8 ounce snow cones at a time.

Model: SCM525BL

