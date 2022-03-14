Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Not Your Mother's® Beach Babe® Dry Shampoo

7 ozUPC: 0068804713050
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

Welcome to a new reality where your hair feels freshly washed without a drop of waterand where white residue is a thing of the past. This dry shampoo spray instantly absorbs excess oil, giving you a refreshed look in a matter of minutes. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Dry Shampoo is not only a time-saver but it's also formulated with the highest quality ingredients. Made with good vibes only. And there you have it, hair that feels fresh and clean!

  • Instantly absorbs oil while creating effortless tousled hair texture
  • Lightly scented Toasted Coconut fragrance
  • Waterless shampoo—no rinsing required and leaves no white residue
  • Made for all hair types—curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair
  • Safe for natural and color-treated hair
  • Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan
  • Shake vigorously, hold can 8-10 inches away, spray onto roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual