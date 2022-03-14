Welcome to a new reality where your hair feels freshly washed without a drop of waterand where white residue is a thing of the past. This dry shampoo spray instantly absorbs excess oil, giving you a refreshed look in a matter of minutes. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Dry Shampoo is not only a time-saver but it's also formulated with the highest quality ingredients. Made with good vibes only. And there you have it, hair that feels fresh and clean!

Instantly absorbs oil while creating effortless tousled hair texture

Lightly scented Toasted Coconut fragrance

Waterless shampoo—no rinsing required and leaves no white residue

Made for all hair types—curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair

Safe for natural and color-treated hair

Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan

Shake vigorously, hold can 8-10 inches away, spray onto roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual