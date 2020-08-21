Welcome to a new reality where your hair feels freshly washed without a drop of water, and where white residue is a thing of the past. This unscented, refreshing dry shampoo spray instantly absorbs excess oil, giving you a clean feeling in a matter of minutes. Not Your Mother's® Clean Freak® Dry Shampoo is not only a time-saver but it's also formulated with the highest quality ingredients. It's safe for natural hair as well as dyed hair and is made for all hair types, including curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair. Made with good vibes only, this fragrance-free dry shampoo is sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Shake the can vigorously, hold it 8-10 inches away, spray onto hair roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual. And there you have it, hair that feels fresh and clean!

Instantly absorbs oil and odor for refreshed hair in between washes

Fragrance-free dry shampoo formula

Waterless shampoo—no rinsing required and leaves no white residue

Made for all hair types—curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair

Safe for natural and color-treated hair

Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan

Shake vigorously, hold can 8-10 inches away, spray onto roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual