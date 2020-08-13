This curl enhancing mousse is every curly girl's go-to for achieving that perfect balance of having defined, enhanced curls with a lightweight and touchable hold. Curls that hold their shape and move freely? Nothing can stop them now. This curly hair styling mousse delivers a boost of frizz control and moisture for your natural curls—just another reason you'll find them smooth and soft to the touch after every use. Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Curl Mousse is safe for natural hair as well as dyed hair and is made for all curl types (2A, 2B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4A, 4B, 4C). Made with good vibes only, this hair mousse for curly hair is sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, drying alcohol-free, protein-free, gluten-free, dye-free, and cruelty-free. Shake vigorously and dispense upside down into hand, start at roots and work evenly through curls, and style as usual. Let your curls do the talking!

Adds lasting shine and defined, enhanced curls with a lightweight hold

Humidity protection for frizz-free curls

Made for all curly hair types—2A, 2B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4A, 4B, 4C

Safe for natural and color-treated hair

Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, drying alcohol-free, protein-free, gluten-free, dye-free, and cruelty-free

Shake vigorously and dispense upside down into hand, start at roots and work evenly through curls, and style as usual