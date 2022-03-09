Want definition for your curls at their every twist and turn? This curl defining cream delivers maximum definition, but it also works to seal in moisture, control frizz, and add shine. It's formulated with Rice Curl Complex—a blend of rice, keratin amino acids, and enzymes—which hydrates hair, conditions hair, and protects hair while enhancing curl retention. Made with good vibes only. Put your best curls forward!

Locks in moisture, controls hair frizz, and adds shine to define your natural curls

Formulated with rice curl complex to hydrate, condition, protect, and enhance curl retention

Made for all curly hair types—2A, 2B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4A, 4B, 4C

Safe for natural and color-treated hair

Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, drying alcohol-free, gluten-free, dye-free, and cruelty-free

Apply a quarter-size amount onto damp hair evenly from roots to ends, adding more as needed, and air dry or style as desired