Welcome to a new reality where your hair feels freshly washed without a drop of water, and where white residue is a thing of the past. This refreshing dry shampoo spray instantly absorbs excess oil, giving you a clean feeling in a matter of minutes. The tinted dry shampoo for brunettes is made with a subtle hint of brunette tinted powder to keep your natural brunette hair color or your color-treated brunette hair color from fading while maintaining that just-washed hair feeling. Not Your Mother's Triple Threat Dry Shampoo is not only a time-saver but it's also formulated with the highest quality ingredients. It's safe for natural hair as well as dyed hair and is made for all hair types, including curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair. Made with good vibes only, this dry shampoo is sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Shake the can vigorously, hold it 8-10 inches away, spray onto hair roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual. And there you have it, hair that feels fresh and clean!

Instantly absorbs oil and odor for a fresh and clean feel in between washes

Formulated with a hint of brunette tinted powder to blend with brown hair

Waterless shampoo—no rinsing required and leaves no white residue

Made for all hair types—curly hair, wavy hair, and straight hair

Safe for natural brown hair and color-treated brown hair

Sulfate surfactant-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, dye-free, cruelty-free, and vegan

Shake vigorously, hold can 8-10 inches away, spray onto roots, massage thoroughly with fingertips, brush through, and style as usual