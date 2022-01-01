Nourish Organic'S Rejuvenating Rose Butter Is A Rich Blend Of Rose Hip Seed Oil That Quickly Absorbs Into Skin For Intense Hydration, Leaving It Soothed And Conditioned While Balancing And Improving Skin'S Elasticity, Texture And Tone. Rose Clay Works To Removes Toxins Such As Dirt, Oil And Bacteria, While Also Removing Dead Skin Cells To Promote Faster Skin Regeneration For More Youthful Skin. We Use A Blend Of Rose Hip Seed Oil, Rose Clay And Fair Trade Certified Shea Butter, To Help Replenish And Restore Skin. The Rose Clay Uniquely Works To Remove Dirt, Oil And Bacteria, And Dead Skin Cells To Promote Skin Regeneration. Our Rose Butter Is Vegan Friendly, Gluten-Free And Cruelty-Free. Includes One 5.2 Oz. Jar Of Nourish Organic Rejuvenating Rose Butter.