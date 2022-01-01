Hover to Zoom
Nourish Organic Almond Vanilla Hydrating & Smoothing Body Lotion
8 fl ozUPC: 0066738310204
Product Details
Nourish organic body lotion, almond vanilla is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that’s clinically proven to improve skin elasticity. This shea butter lotion is a highly concentrated, aloe-based formula that replenishes moisture and softens skin. It’s also non-irritating and won't clog pores. This product is 100% natural, is USDA certified organic and comes in an 8 oz. tube.