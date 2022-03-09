100% Natural, USDA-Certified Organic

Replenishing Argan Oil with Pomegranate and Rose Hip for Body, Face, and Hair is a precious blend of nature's most hydrating and nourishing oils. This multi-tasking formula can be used to soften dry skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines, soften cuticles, and treat split ends.

Moroccan Argan Oil

Packed with restorative omega fatty acids to intensely hydrate and replenish skin and hair.

Pomegranate Oil

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants to protect skin and hair from free radical damage.

Rose Hip Oil

Ultra moisturizing, absorbs easily, and is incredibly soothing and softening.

No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrochemicals, Artificial Fragrances or Preservatives, Silicones, Propylene Glycol, Mineral Oils, Sulfates, Synthetic Dyes, Triclosan, Edta, Talc, or Aluminum.