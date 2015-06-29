Hover to Zoom
Nourish Organic Renewing + Cooling Eye Treatment Avocado + Argan Oil
0.5 fl ozUPC: 0066738310908
Product Details
Nourish Organic Renewing & Cooling Eye Treatment provides rich hydration to the delicate skin around the eyes. Its unique cooling applicator also addresses under eye puffiness for a more youthful appearance. This powerful combination will leave your eyes looking brighter, smoother, and younger-looking.
Avocado Oil
Restores and protects skin while helping retain clarity and brightness.
Moroccan Argan Oil
Packed with restorative omega fatty acids to intensely hydrate and replenish.
Shea Butter
Deeply moisturizes and softens skin.
No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrochemicals, Artificial Fragrances or Preservatives, Silicones, Propylene Glycol, Mineral Oils, Sulfates, Synthetic Dyes, Triclosan, Edta, or Aluminum.
- Renewing + Cooling
- Normal to Dry Skin
- USDA Organic
- Gluten & Cruelty Free
- Non-GMO
- Vegan