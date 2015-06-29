Nourish Organic Renewing & Cooling Eye Treatment provides rich hydration to the delicate skin around the eyes. Its unique cooling applicator also addresses under eye puffiness for a more youthful appearance. This powerful combination will leave your eyes looking brighter, smoother, and younger-looking.

Avocado Oil

Restores and protects skin while helping retain clarity and brightness.

Moroccan Argan Oil

Packed with restorative omega fatty acids to intensely hydrate and replenish.

Shea Butter

Deeply moisturizes and softens skin.

No Parabens, Phthalates, Petrochemicals, Artificial Fragrances or Preservatives, Silicones, Propylene Glycol, Mineral Oils, Sulfates, Synthetic Dyes, Triclosan, Edta, or Aluminum.