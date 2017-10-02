Nrg Matrix Energy Citrus-Orange Flavor Dietary Supplement Powder
Product Details
Intelligent Sustained Energy
Supercharge your life with the powerful synergy of six medicinal mushrooms enhanced with the natural, smooth, non-jittery and sustained energy source from Yerba Mate and Turmeric. This scientifically based formula also supports your immune system with high levels of antioxidants, powerful beta glucans, and vitamins C, B2, B3, B6, and B12.
Major Support Benefits:
- Sustained Clean Energy
- Focus & Alert
- Immune Support
- Great for pre-workout and recovery
- No crash or jitters, just natural positive energy
The healthy, low calorie, sugar-free energizing drink powered by the synergy of six powerful organic medicinal mushrooms, botanicals and natural, plant-based caffeine.
- With Cordyceps and Reishi
- Intelligent Sustained Energy
- Immune Support • Vitamins • Botanicals
- Citrus Orange • Shake & Enjoy
- Vegan • Gluten Free • Non-GMO • Fermented
- 100 Servings
- Kosher
*These statements have not be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Caffeine . Proprietary Certified 100% Organic Mushroom Blend ( Cordyceps Militaris , Ganoderma Lucidum ( Reishi ) Trametes Versicolor ( Turkey Tail ) , Agaricus Blazei , Grifola Frondosa ( Maitake ) and Pleurotus Eryngii ( King Trumpet ) Mycelial Biomass Powder Cultured , on , Organic Oats ) . Proprietary Energy Blend ( Organic Yerba Mate Leaf Powder Extract , Organic Guarana Extract , Turmeric Root Powder Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Organic Stevia Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Oats. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More