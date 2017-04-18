Hover to Zoom
Nudges® Homestyle Chicken and Pork Natural Dog Treats
12 ozUPC: 0003140007388
Nudges® Natural Dog Treats Homestyle with Real Chicken and Pork Sausage are a delicious way to show your pup love. Made with USA sourced chicken as the #1 ingredient, these dog snacks will excite your dog with meat that tastes like it came from the skillet. These treats for dogs contain no animal byproducts, corn, wheat or soy, and no artificial flavors or preservatives.
- Nudges® Natural Dog Treats Homestyle with Chicken and Pork Sausage
- Chicken dog treats with real chicken as the #1 ingredient
- Chicken and pork dog treats with skillet cooked flavors
- All natural dog treats perfect for rewarding good behavior
- Proudly made in the USA with the world's finest ingredients