Ingredients

Dark Chocolate ( Unsweetened Chocolate , Cane Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Non-GMO Soy Crisp ( Non-GMO Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca Starch and Salt ) , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Coconut ( Coconut , Cane Sugar , Dextrose ) , Non-gmo Brown Crisp Rice , Organic Toasted Coconut , Almonds , Tapioca Starch , Natural Flavors , Gum Acacia , Non-GMO Soy Lecithin , Salt . Allergen Information :

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More