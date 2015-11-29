NuGo Dark Chocolate Coconut Protein Bars Perspective: front
NuGo Dark Chocolate Coconut Protein Bars

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0069153552802
Product Details

NuGo bars explode with rich chocolate flavor! REAL Dark Chocolate melts in your mouth, creating a chocolate flavor explosion with every bite! With NuGo, you''ll always get REAL Dark Chocolate.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar15g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate ( Unsweetened Chocolate , Cane Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Non-GMO Soy Crisp ( Non-GMO Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca Starch and Salt ) , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Coconut ( Coconut , Cane Sugar , Dextrose ) , Non-gmo Brown Crisp Rice , Organic Toasted Coconut , Almonds , Tapioca Starch , Natural Flavors , Gum Acacia , Non-GMO Soy Lecithin , Salt . Allergen Information :

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More