Nugo Dark Chocolate Pretzel Protein Bars 12 Count

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0069153552902
GREAT FLAVOR: What differentiates a NuGo Dark bar from other protein bars? Flavor! Real Dark Chocolate with wholesome real ingredients provides an indulgent taste that everyone loves. NuGo Dark provides Real Dark Chocolate made from cocoa butter!

BETTER INGREDIENTS: All NuGo Dark bars contain no artificial ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no Maltitol, and no palm oil. Only ingredients you know and love.

CERTIFIED VEGAN: NuGo Dark bars are packed with plant protein and are free of any animal products or by-products. NuGo Dark is the perfect certified vegan snack.

CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE: NuGo Dark is certified Gluten Free, no need to sacrifice flavor here.

6 DELICIOUS FLAVORS: Chocolate Pretzel with Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Coconut, Mocha Chocolate

  • Non-GMO
  • High Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Perfect Kosher
  • Pareve Snacks
  • Certified Vegan
  • Healthy for the whole family
  • 12g of non-GMO Plant Protein

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar14g
Protein12g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron2.2mg10%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Soy Crisp (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Tapioca Syrup, Agave Syrup, Brown Rice Crisp, Soy Protein Isolate, Gum Acacia, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

