NuGo® Dark® Gluten-Free Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bars
Product Details
Every NuGo Dark bar is dipped in decadent, REAL Dark Chocolate. They have the nutrition you need with the flavor you love! NuGo Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip bars are Gluten Free, Vegan and have 2g of quality protein.
- What differentiates a NuGo Dark bar from other protein bars; Flavor; Real Dark Chocolate with wholesome real ingredients provides an indulgent taste that everyone loves; NuGo Dark provides Real Dark Chocolate made from cocoa butter
- All NuGo Dark bars contain no artificial ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no Maltitol, and no palm oil; Only ingredients you know and love
- Certified Vegan: NuGo Dark bars are packed with plant protein and are free of any animal products or by-products; NuGo Dark is the perfect certified vegan snack
- Certified Gluten Free
- Perfect Kosher, Pareve Snacks
- Non-GMO
- Healthy for the whole family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Unsweetened Chocolate, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Soy Crisp (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Tapioca Syrup, Agave Syrup, Chocolate Rice Crisp (Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Alkalized Cocoa, Salt), Soy Protein Isolate, Gum Acacia, Natural Flavors, Tapioca Starch, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More