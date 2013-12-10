Ingredients

Chocolate Dark ( Chocolate Unsweetened , Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Soy Crisps ( Soy Protein Isolated , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Rice Brown Crisps Organic , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Soy Protein , Cocoa Alkalized , Rice Brown Flour , Soy Lecithin , Acacia Gum , Flavors Natural Coffee

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.