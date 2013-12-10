NuGo® Dark® Mocha Chocolate Protein Bars Perspective: front
NuGo® Dark® Mocha Chocolate Protein Bars Perspective: back
NuGo® Dark® Mocha Chocolate Protein Bars

12 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0069153552302
Product Details

NuGo's dark chocolate comes only from cocoa beans, a superfood which can lower bad (LDL) cholesterol and can raise good (HDL) cholesterol. Unadulterated NuGo Dark is made with REAL Dark Chocolate that melts in your mouth.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar14g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chocolate Dark ( Chocolate Unsweetened , Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Soy Crisps ( Soy Protein Isolated , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Rice Brown Crisps Organic , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Soy Protein , Cocoa Alkalized , Rice Brown Flour , Soy Lecithin , Acacia Gum , Flavors Natural Coffee

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
