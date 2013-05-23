NuGo Dark Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bars
NuGo's dark chocolate comes only from cocoa beans, a superfood which can lower bad (LDL) cholesterol and can raise good (HDL) cholesterol. Other chocolate-coated protein bars and snacks may be partially derived from cocoa beans but include cheaper vegetable fat to make the chocolate coating melt at a higher temperature. That's better for shipping costs, but it's not better for you. Vegetable fat in chocolate-flavored snacks can raise bad cholesterol and gives your snack a waxy taste. Unadulterated NuGo Dark is made with REAL Dark Chocolate the melts in your mouth.
- Gluten free
- Vegan
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate ( Unsweetened Chocolate , Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Organic Brown Rice Crisp , Ground Peanuts , Soy Protein , Peanut Flour , Brown Rice Flour , Gum Acacia , Peanut Oil , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
