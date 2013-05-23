Ingredients

Dark Chocolate ( Unsweetened Chocolate , Sugar , Cocoa Butter ) , Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Tapioca Syrup , Agave Syrup , Organic Brown Rice Crisp , Ground Peanuts , Soy Protein , Peanut Flour , Brown Rice Flour , Gum Acacia , Peanut Oil , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

