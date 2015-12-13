NuGo Nutrition Chocolate Banana To Go Bars
Product Details
Welcome to the NuGo Family.
The philosophy at NuGo is pretty simple: NuGo believes in providing healthy food choices while delivering exceptional taste. You''ll find only the finest quality ingredients - like real milk chocolate, whole oats, brown rice and soy. NuGo family nutrition bars are high in protein, low in fat and covered in REAL milk chocolate.
Taste the NuGo difference - NuGo thinks you''ll find it awesome, good and healthy!
Honest. Delicious Real.™
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy crisp (soy protein isolate, tapioca starch, salt), milk chocolate (cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk, chocolate liquor, soy lecithin [an emulsifier] and vanilla), tapioca syrup, sweetened condensed skim milk (milk, sugar), brown rice crisp, whole oats, brown rice syrup, fructose, soy protein isolate, calcium caseinate (milk protein), maltodextrin, natural flavor, microcrystalline cellulose, guar gum, soy fiber, acacia gum.<br> Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamin A (palmitate), vitamin B2 (thiamin mononitrate), vitamin B2 (fiboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacinamide), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin B9 (folic acid), vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin), vitamin C (ascorbic acid), calcium (dicalcium phosphate), vitamin E (tocopheryl acetate).<p> Allergen Information: Contains milk and soy. Manufactured on equipment that also processes products containing peanuts, tree nuts and egg.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More