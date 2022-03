Ingredients

Soy Nuggets Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolated , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Caseinate , Soy Lecithin ) , Chocolate Sugar Free ( Maltitol , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate Liquor , Milk Fat , Inulin , Milk Protein Isolate , Calcium Caseinate , Soy Lecithin ) , Maltitol Syrup , Polydextrose , Calcium Caseinate , Soy Flour , Flavoring Artificial and Flavoring Natural , Inulin , Beets Color , Sucralose , Vitamins and Minerals ( Vitamin A Palmitate , Thiamine Mononitrate Vitamin B1 , Niacinamide Vitamin B3 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Cyanocobalamin Vitamin B12 , Ascorbic Acid , Dicalcium Phosphate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride HCl , D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate )

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More