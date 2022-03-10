Ingredients

Soy Nuggets Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolated , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Malt , Salt ) , Chocolate Sugar Free ( Maltitol , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate Liquor , Milk Fat , Inulin , Milk Protein Isolate , Calcium Caseinate , Soy Lecithin ) , Maltitol Syrup , Polydextrose , Calcium Caseinate , Peanuts , Peanuts Flour , Soy Flour , Peanuts Extractives , Inulin , Sucralose

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

