NuGo Nutrition Smarte Carb® Sugar Free Protein Bars Peanut Butter Crunch Perspective: front
NuGo Nutrition Smarte Carb® Sugar Free Protein Bars Peanut Butter Crunch

12 BarsUPC: 0069153551302
Product Details

Use as part of your diabetes management plan with a healthcare professional''s supervision.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Nuggets Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolated , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Malt , Salt ) , Chocolate Sugar Free ( Maltitol , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate Liquor , Milk Fat , Inulin , Milk Protein Isolate , Calcium Caseinate , Soy Lecithin ) , Maltitol Syrup , Polydextrose , Calcium Caseinate , Peanuts , Peanuts Flour , Soy Flour , Peanuts Extractives , Inulin , Sucralose

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
