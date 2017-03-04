Ingredients

Non-GMO Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk ( Sugar , Water , Milk Solids Nonfat and Milk Fat ) , Crisp Rice ( Rice Flour , Sugar , Malt Extract and Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Cane Sugar , Whole Milk Powder , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) , and Vanilla ) , Glucose , Whole Oats , Brown Rice Syrup , Fructose , Non-GMO Soy Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder , Maltodextrin , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum and Natural Flavor . Vitamins and Minerals : Vitamin A Palmitate ( Vitamin A ) , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Thiamin ) , Niacinamide ( Niacin ) , Riboflavin , Cyanocobalamin ( Vitamin B-12 ) , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Dicalcium Phosphate ( Calcium ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B-6 ) , Folic Acid , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) . Allergen Information :

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More