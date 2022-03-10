NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Orange Smoothie
Welcome to the NuGo Family.
The philosophy at NuGo is pretty simple: NuGo believes in providing healthy food choices while delivering exceptional taste. You''ll find only the finest quality ingredients - like yogurt, whole oats, brown rice and soy. NuGo family nutrition bars are high in protein, low in fat and covered in luscious vanilla yogurt.
Taste the NuGo difference - NuGo thinks you''ll find it awesome, good and healthy!
Non-GMO Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk ( Sugar , Water , Milk Solids Nonfat and Milk Fat ) , Crisp Rice ( Rice Flour , Sugar , Malt Extract and Salt ) , Yogurt Flavored Coating ( Cane Sugar , Palm Kernel Oil , Whey , Nonfat Milk , Soy Lecithin ) , Glucose , Whole Oats , Brown Rice Syrup , Fructose , Non-GMO Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum and Natural Flavors . Vitamins and Minerals : Vitamin A Palmitate ( Vitamin A ) , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Thiamin ) , Niacinamide ( Niacin ) , Riboflavin , Cyanocobalamin ( Vitamin B-12 ) , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Dicalcium Phosphate ( Calcium ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B-6 ) , Folic Acid , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) . Allergen Information :
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
