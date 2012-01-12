NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate
Product Details
Our philosophy at NuGo is pretty simple: we believe in providing healthy food choices while delivering exceptional taste. You'll find only the finest quality ingredients - like real milk chocolate, whole oats, brown rice and soy. NuGo family nutrition bars are high in Protein, low in fat and covered in REAL milk chocolate.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Rice Flour , Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Cane Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Chocolate Liquor , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) and Vanilla ) , Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk ( Milk , Sugar ) , Brown Rice Crisp , Tapioca Syrup , Brown Rice Syrup Brown Rice Syrup , Whole Oats , Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Peanut Extract , Natural Flavor , Peanut Flour , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum . , Vitamin A ( Palmitate ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B3 ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B9 ( Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Dicalcium Phosphate ) , Vitamin E ( Tocopheryl Acetate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More