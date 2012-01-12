Ingredients

Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Rice Flour , Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Cane Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Chocolate Liquor , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) and Vanilla ) , Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk ( Milk , Sugar ) , Brown Rice Crisp , Tapioca Syrup , Brown Rice Syrup Brown Rice Syrup , Whole Oats , Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Peanut Extract , Natural Flavor , Peanut Flour , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum . , Vitamin A ( Palmitate ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B3 ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B9 ( Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Dicalcium Phosphate ) , Vitamin E ( Tocopheryl Acetate ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

