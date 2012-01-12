NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

NuGo Nutrition To Go Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate

15 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0069153550303
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our philosophy at NuGo is pretty simple: we believe in providing healthy food choices while delivering exceptional taste. You'll find only the finest quality ingredients - like real milk chocolate, whole oats, brown rice and soy. NuGo family nutrition bars are high in Protein, low in fat and covered in REAL milk chocolate.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1.5g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar13g
Protein11g
Calcium0mg20%
Iron0mg10%
Vitamin A0International Unit20%
Vitamin C0mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Crisp ( Soy Protein Isolate , Rice Flour , Salt ) , Milk Chocolate ( Cane Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Chocolate Liquor , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) and Vanilla ) , Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk ( Milk , Sugar ) , Brown Rice Crisp , Tapioca Syrup , Brown Rice Syrup Brown Rice Syrup , Whole Oats , Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Peanut Extract , Natural Flavor , Peanut Flour , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum . , Vitamin A ( Palmitate ) , Vitamin B1 ( Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Vitamin B2 ( Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B3 ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B9 ( Folic Acid ) , Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Dicalcium Phosphate ) , Vitamin E ( Tocopheryl Acetate ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More