Ingredients

Soy Crisps ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Milk Condensed Sweetened Nonfat ( Beets Sugar , Water , Milk Nonfat Solids , Milk Fat ) , Rice Crisp ( Rice Flour , Sugar , Malt Extract , Salt ) , ( Cane Juice Dehydrated , Palm Kernel Oil , Whey , Milk Nonfat , Soy Lecithin ) , Glucose , Oats Whole , Rice Brown Syrup , Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum , Flavors Natural , Vitamins & Minerals ( Vitamin A Palmitate , Thiamine Mononitrate Vitamin B1 , Niacinamide Vitamin B3 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Cyanocobalamin Vitamin B12 , Ascorbic Acid , Dicalcium Phosphate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride HCl , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate )

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

