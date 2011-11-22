NuGo Nutrition Vanilla Yogurt To Go Bars Perspective: front
NuGo Nutrition Vanilla Yogurt To Go Bars Perspective: left
NuGo Nutrition Vanilla Yogurt To Go Bars

15 ct / 1.76 ozUPC: 0069153550503
Product Details

Low glycemic response; you'll feel satisfied and energized with NuGo!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber2.5g10%
Sugar13g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Crisps ( Soy Protein Isolate , Tapioca , Calcium Carbonate ) , Milk Condensed Sweetened Nonfat ( Beets Sugar , Water , Milk Nonfat Solids , Milk Fat ) , Rice Crisp ( Rice Flour , Sugar , Malt Extract , Salt ) , ( Cane Juice Dehydrated , Palm Kernel Oil , Whey , Milk Nonfat , Soy Lecithin ) , Glucose , Oats Whole , Rice Brown Syrup , Fructose , Soy Protein Isolate , Maltodextrin , Soy Fiber , Acacia Gum , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Guar Gum , Flavors Natural , Vitamins & Minerals ( Vitamin A Palmitate , Thiamine Mononitrate Vitamin B1 , Niacinamide Vitamin B3 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Cyanocobalamin Vitamin B12 , Ascorbic Acid , Dicalcium Phosphate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride HCl , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate )

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

