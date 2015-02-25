NuGo Stronger Caramel Pretzel Protein Bars Perspective: front
NuGo Stronger Caramel Pretzel Protein Bars Perspective: left
NuGo Stronger Caramel Pretzel Protein Bars

12 ct / 2.82 ozUPC: 0069153570702
NuGo Stronger is an incredibly delicious high protein bar to naturally help achieve your fitness and weight management goals!

  • First Non-GMO high protein bar that is lower in sugar (no Maltitol or artificial sweeteners), high in fiber and has NO SOY ingredients.
  • Has all the elements to meet the sports nutrition and weight management consumer demands by using rBGH free (No Artificial Growth Hormone) whey protein.
  • Whey protein is digested and absorbed more quickly than other protein sources to help promote muscle growth and maximize the body's muscle building potential, even after the toughest workouts.
  • Whether you want to build muscle, stay toned or get fit. NuGo Stronger high protein bars are nutritionally designed to naturally support one''s fitness and physique-enhancing goals.

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate38g13%
Dietary Fiber12g48%
Sugar9g
Protein25g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Concentrate , Rice Crisp [ Rice Protein Concentrate , Rice Brown ] , Milk Protein Concentrate , Rice Protein Concentrate ) , Coating ( Palm Kernel Oil , Inulin , Cane Sugar , Milk Powder Whole , Whey Protein , Cocoa Alkalized , Cocoa Powder , Salt , Vanilla ) , Caramel ( Fructooligosaccharides FOS , Palm Kernel Oil , Cane Sugar , Water , Milk Non Fat Dry , Glycerine , Sunflower Lecithin , Salt , Sodium Citrate , Flavors Natural ) , Glycerine , Chicory Root Fiber , Pretzels ( Gluten Free [ Corn Starch , Palm Oil , Potatoes Starch , Salt Sea , Sugar , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sodium Acid , Yeast Extract ] ) , Agave Syrup Organic , Tapioca Syrup , Chocolate Liquor , Peanuts , Almonds , Flavors Natural , Canola Oil , Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

