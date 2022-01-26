NUK First Essentials Fun Grips Assorted Toddler Hard Spout Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
NUK First Essentials Fun Grips Assorted Toddler Hard Spout Cups Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
NUK First Essentials Fun Grips Assorted Toddler Hard Spout Cups Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

NUK First Essentials Fun Grips Assorted Toddler Hard Spout Cups

2 ctUPC: 0088513178878
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17

Product Details

  • Promotes safe, independent drinking
  • Unique flow control valve, easy for child to drink
  • Bite-resistant spout
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • 100% leak-proof, spill-proof, break-proof guaranteed
  • Seal Zone® technology
  • Easy grip shape
  • Hourglass shape prevents tipping
  • Made in USA
  • BPA free
  • 12 months +