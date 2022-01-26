Hover to Zoom
NUK First Essentials Fun Grips Assorted Toddler Hard Spout Cups
2 ctUPC: 0088513178878
Product Details
- Promotes safe, independent drinking
- Unique flow control valve, easy for child to drink
- Bite-resistant spout
- Dishwasher-safe
- 100% leak-proof, spill-proof, break-proof guaranteed
- Seal Zone® technology
- Easy grip shape
- Hourglass shape prevents tipping
- Made in USA
- BPA free
- 12 months +