Why so treasured?

Puerh is an ancient healing tea known for its medicinal properties and rich taste. Numi''s Organic Puerh comes from 500-year-old, wild, organic tea trees grown in China''s pristine Yunnan Mountains. The maturity of these trees yields a superior tasting tea compared to younger, pruned bushes. Unlike traditional teas that are oxidized for an 8-hour period, Puerh undergoes a unique 60-day fermentation process resulting in a bold, earthy flavor with hints of malt and elevated levels of antioxidants. Puerh can be compressed into bricks and aged, like fine wine, for months, years or even decades. This increases its value, health benefits and premium taste.