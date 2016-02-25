Numi Organic Chinese Breakfast Tea Bags 18 Count Perspective: front
This noble tea is grown in the mist-covered mountains of Yunnan province. What distinguishes this fine, organic black tea is its perfect sense of balance, exquisite tiger's eye color, and a lean vibrancy which makes it suitable at any time of day. Like a complex wine, it is the perfect tea for food, marrying well with a wide variety of dishes. It has a distant and hard-to-place floral quality, yet it leaves the mouth tasting as clean as spring water. It energizes the body and mind more harmoniously than the best of coffees. We are proud to bring you this high grade leaf.

  • Real fruits, flowers & spice
  • Premium organic teas & herbs
  • No natural flavors or fragrances
  • USDA Organic

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tea Black High Mountain Yunnan , Oranges Pekoe

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

