This noble tea is grown in the mist-covered mountains of Yunnan province. What distinguishes this fine, organic black tea is its perfect sense of balance, exquisite tiger's eye color, and a lean vibrancy which makes it suitable at any time of day. Like a complex wine, it is the perfect tea for food, marrying well with a wide variety of dishes. It has a distant and hard-to-place floral quality, yet it leaves the mouth tasting as clean as spring water. It energizes the body and mind more harmoniously than the best of coffees. We are proud to bring you this high grade leaf.

