What's PU•ERH?

Pu•erh (pu-er) is an ancient healing tea picked from 500-year-old organic wild tea trees in Yunnan, China. Pu•erh undergoes a unique fermentation process resulting in its rich earthy flavor and many health benefits that have been touted for thousands of years. Tea enthusiasts drink pu•erh for its smooth taste and how it makes them feel. Pu•erh boasts a deep bold body that is smooth and earthy with hints of malt. This rich, energizing tea is deeply satisfying as a coffee alternative. Numi is proud to reveal the centuries old tradition of pu•erh.