Throughout India, chai stalls are a meeting place for provocative tea and conversation. Numi's golden-brewed, organic Chai fuses rich cultures in a complex and hearty Assam black tea. Indian cinnamon and mild green cardamom evoke a warm balance with the vitality of Chinese ginger. The peaked, sweet aroma of Turkish anise exhilarates memories. Reminisce in aged tradition with an inspiring cup of Golden Chai.
- USDA Organic
- Fair Trade
Tea Black Assam , Organic , Cinnamon Organic , Ginger Organic , Cardamon Green , Organic , Anise , Organic
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
