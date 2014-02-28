Numi Organic Golden Chai Tea Perspective: front
Numi Organic Golden Chai Tea Perspective: back
Numi Organic Golden Chai Tea Perspective: left
Numi Organic Golden Chai Tea Perspective: top
Numi Organic Golden Chai Tea

16 ctUPC: 0068069210180
Throughout India, chai stalls are a meeting place for provocative tea and conversation. Numi's golden-brewed, organic Chai fuses rich cultures in a complex and hearty Assam black tea. Indian cinnamon and mild green cardamom evoke a warm balance with the vitality of Chinese ginger. The peaked, sweet aroma of Turkish anise exhilarates memories. Reminisce in aged tradition with an inspiring cup of Golden Chai.

  • USDA Organic
  • Fair Trade

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tea Black Assam , Organic , Cinnamon Organic , Ginger Organic , Cardamon Green , Organic , Anise , Organic

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

