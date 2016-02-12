Spice of Life

Turmeric is an ancient root related to the ginger family. Native to Southeast Asia, it is often found in curries, giving the food its brilliant, golden orange color, Turmeric is used as a balancing ingredient in Ayurvedic diets and is associated with many health benefits. We recommend reading through the numerous studies and research that have been done on this amazing root to learn more Numi''s Turmeric Teas are a rich source of this vital root. This healthy tea tonic will revitalize, enrich, restore and can be sipped any time of day.

Golden Tonic

This uplifting blend of turmeric, lemon verbena and dried lime mingle for an exhilarating dance. Golden hues of turmeric have an earthy sweetness as the zesty citrus notes soar and enliven the senses.