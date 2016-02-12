Numi Organic Golden Tonic Turmeric Tea Perspective: front
Numi Organic Golden Tonic Turmeric Tea

12 ctUPC: 0068069210551
Spice of Life

Turmeric is an ancient root related to the ginger family. Native to Southeast Asia, it is often found in curries, giving the food its brilliant, golden orange color, Turmeric is used as a balancing ingredient in Ayurvedic diets and is associated with many health benefits. We recommend reading through the numerous studies and research that have been done on this amazing root to learn more Numi''s Turmeric Teas are a rich source of this vital root. This healthy tea tonic will revitalize, enrich, restore and can be sipped any time of day.

Golden Tonic

This uplifting blend of turmeric, lemon verbena and dried lime mingle for an exhilarating dance. Golden hues of turmeric have an earthy sweetness as the zesty citrus notes soar and enliven the senses.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Fair Trade , Certified Organic Turmeric , Organic Lemon Verbena , Organic Dried Lime .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

