Numi Organic Honeybush Tea

18 ctUPC: 0068069210103
For hundreds of years, the Khoi and San peoples of Southern Africa hand gathered this plant from the mountainous regions of their homelands. This honey scented flowering bush creates an enticing rich brew with sweet honey over-tones. Rich in antioxidants, phytoestrogens and essential minerals, this new, organic African herbal is both delicious and healthy. One sip and the secret touches your soul. This wild honey-scented flowering bush creates an enticingly rich brew with sweet honey overtones. Rich in phytoestrogens, this new African herbal is both delicious and healthy.

  • USDA Organic
  • Caffeine Free

Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Honeybush Organic

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

