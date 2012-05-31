For hundreds of years, the Khoi and San peoples of Southern Africa hand gathered this plant from the mountainous regions of their homelands. This honey scented flowering bush creates an enticing rich brew with sweet honey over-tones. Rich in antioxidants, phytoestrogens and essential minerals, this new, organic African herbal is both delicious and healthy. One sip and the secret touches your soul. This wild honey-scented flowering bush creates an enticingly rich brew with sweet honey overtones. Rich in phytoestrogens, this new African herbal is both delicious and healthy.

USDA Organic

Caffeine Free