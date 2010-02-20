Hover to Zoom
Numi Organic Match Toasted Rice Green Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0068069210300
A classic blend of genmaicha and matcha teas, Matcha Toasted Rice has a savory, nutty flavor. We blend sencha green tea with toasted rice to make Genmaicha, a traditional Japanese tea. The result is a smooth, rich brew with earthy depth and undertones of brightness.
- Verified Fair Labor™ organic sencha green tea, organic toasted rice, Verified Fair Labor™ organic matcha
- Real fruits, flowers & spice
- Premium organic teas & herbs
- No added flavors or fragrances