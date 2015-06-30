Numi Organic Tea Mini Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Numi Organic Tea Mini Sampler Tea Bags

8 ctUPC: 0068069210012
Purchase Options

Product Details

Planet

Through thoughtful choices, we are committed to reducing our impact on the planet

  • Organic tea cultivation protects the health of farmers, the planet and you
  • Natural biodegradable filter-paper tea bags; not GMO corn or plastic "silky" bags
  • Recyclable boxes made of 85% post-consumer waste, printed with soy-based inks and without unneeded shrink-wrap
  • Programs that lower and offset our carbon emissions including a solar-powered production facility

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Aged Earl Grey : Organic Black Tea , Scented , with : Organic Bergamot . Breakfast Blend : Organic Black Tea ( Assam , Ceylon , Darjeeling and Keemun Tea ) . Green Gunpowder Green : Organic Green Tea . Jasmine Green : Organic Green Tea , Scented , with : Organic Jasmine Flowers . White Orange Spice : Organic Cinnamon , Organic Orange Peel , Orange Peel , Organic Cloves , Organic White Tea , Organic Hibiscus , Organic Allspice , Organic Ginger , Organic Lemongrass , Organic Schizandra Berry , Organic Dried Lime . Herbal Teasan Chamomile Lemon : Organic Chamomile , Organic Lemon Myrtle . Moroccan Mint . Organic Mint . Rooobos Chai : Organic Rooibos , Organic Cloves , Organic All Spice , Organic Ginger , Organic Nutmeg , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Cardamom . Gluten Free .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More