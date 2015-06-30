Ingredients

Black Aged Earl Grey : Organic Black Tea , Scented , with : Organic Bergamot . Breakfast Blend : Organic Black Tea ( Assam , Ceylon , Darjeeling and Keemun Tea ) . Green Gunpowder Green : Organic Green Tea . Jasmine Green : Organic Green Tea , Scented , with : Organic Jasmine Flowers . White Orange Spice : Organic Cinnamon , Organic Orange Peel , Orange Peel , Organic Cloves , Organic White Tea , Organic Hibiscus , Organic Allspice , Organic Ginger , Organic Lemongrass , Organic Schizandra Berry , Organic Dried Lime . Herbal Teasan Chamomile Lemon : Organic Chamomile , Organic Lemon Myrtle . Moroccan Mint . Organic Mint . Rooobos Chai : Organic Rooibos , Organic Cloves , Organic All Spice , Organic Ginger , Organic Nutmeg , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Cardamom . Gluten Free .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

