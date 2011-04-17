Roses have been a symbol of love and beauty since the dawn of romance. Numi''s enchanting Velvet Garden™ releases a provocative sweet rosy taste as it blushes a soft pink. With every sip this liaison of organic rose petals and delicate Spring White tea imparts a silken smoothness. White Tea is the tender bud of the tea plant making it exquisitely subtle and supremely healthy. High in antioxidants and vitamin C, this uplifting Fair Trade Certified white tea blend will be the beginning of a long lasting love affair.