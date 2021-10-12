Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Pantry
Snacks
Nutchos™ Grain Free Classic Sea Salt Almond Chips
Hover to Zoom
Nutchos™ Grain Free Classic Sea Salt Almond Chips
3 oz
UPC: 0083211200134
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Pickup
SNAP EBT Eligible
$
3
.
99
Delivery
$
3
.
99
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Cooked with 100% almond oil
4 grams of plant protein
33% lower carb than tortilla chips
Product Reviews