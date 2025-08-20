Hover to Zoom
Nutella & Go! Hazelnut Spread + Breadsticks
1.8 ozUPC: 0000980080005
- The Original Hazelnut Spread!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1unit (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Nutella: Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Soy Lecithin as Emulsifier, Vanillin: An Artificial Flavor. Breadsticks: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Salt, Malt Extract, Baker's Yeast.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More