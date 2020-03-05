Ingredients

NUTELLA:SUGAR,PALM OIL,HAZELNUTS,COCOA,SKIM MILK,WHEY (MILK),LECITHIN AS EMULSIFIER (SOY),VANILLIN: AN ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR.PRETZELS:ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID),MALT EXTRACT,CANOLA OIL,SODIUM BICARBONATE AS LEAVENING AGENT,SALT,BAKER'S YEAST,SODIUM HYDROXIDE AS pH CONTROL AGENT / ACIDITY REGULATOR.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More