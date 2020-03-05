Nutella & Go Hazelnut Spread & Pretzel Sticks Perspective: front
Nutella & Go Hazelnut Spread & Pretzel Sticks Perspective: back
Nutella & Go Hazelnut Spread & Pretzel Sticks Perspective: left
Nutella & Go Hazelnut Spread & Pretzel Sticks Perspective: right
Nutella & Go Hazelnut Spread & Pretzel Sticks

4 ct / 1.9 ozUPC: 0000980080010
Product Details

The original hazelnut spread. Try it on toast, cookies, ice cream and more.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat4g22%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar22g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
NUTELLA:SUGAR,PALM OIL,HAZELNUTS,COCOA,SKIM MILK,WHEY (MILK),LECITHIN AS EMULSIFIER (SOY),VANILLIN: AN ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR.PRETZELS:ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID),MALT EXTRACT,CANOLA OIL,SODIUM BICARBONATE AS LEAVENING AGENT,SALT,BAKER'S YEAST,SODIUM HYDROXIDE AS pH CONTROL AGENT / ACIDITY REGULATOR.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
