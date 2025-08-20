Hover to Zoom
Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
7.7 ozUPC: 0000980080220
Product Details
Nutella hazelnut spread is a happy start to your day! Enjoy it with whole grain toast, pancakes, strawberries, bananas and many other foods. Spread the Happy.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar21g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin as Emuslifier, Vanillin: An Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
