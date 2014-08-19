Nutella® Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa
Product Details
The great taste of Nutella® makes breakfast even more special. Spread it on warm toast, bananas, pancakes, waffles…it’s up to you! Nutella® is a quick, easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table. And you can feel good knowing it’s made with quality ingredients like roasted hazelnuts and cocoa. No wonder The Original Hazelnut Spread® is a favorite all over the world.
- No artificial colors or preservatives
- Made with 48 hazelnuts per jar
- 200 calories, 4g saturated fat, 15mg sodium and 21 sugars per 2 tablespoon serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin as Emulsifier, Vanillin: An Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More