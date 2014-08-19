Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin as Emulsifier, Vanillin: An Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More