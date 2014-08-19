Nutella® Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa Perspective: front
Nutella® Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa

13 ozUPC: 0000980089500
Product Details

The great taste of Nutella® makes breakfast even more special. Spread it on warm toast, bananas, pancakes, waffles…it’s up to you! Nutella® is a quick, easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table. And you can feel good knowing it’s made with quality ingredients like roasted hazelnuts and cocoa. No wonder The Original Hazelnut Spread® is a favorite all over the world.

  • No artificial colors or preservatives
  • Made with 48 hazelnuts per jar
  • 200 calories, 4g saturated fat, 15mg sodium and 21 sugars per 2 tablespoon serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin as Emulsifier, Vanillin: An Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
