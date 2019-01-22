Nutella Hazelnut with Cocoa Spread
Product Details
The great taste of Nutella® makes weekend breakfasts even more special. Spread it on warm toast, bananas, pancakes, waffles…it’s up to you. Nutella® is a quick, easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table. And you can feel good knowing it’s made with quality ingredients like roasted hazelnuts and cocoa. No wonder The Original Hazelnut Spread® is a favorite all over the world. Your weekend deserves Nutella®!
- Made from quality ingredients like roasted hazelnuts and cocoa
- Packaged in the iconic Nutella® jar
- The ideal size for your Nutella®-loving family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Skim Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin as Emulsifier, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More