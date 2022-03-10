Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein
Product Details
Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein, 32% DV of fiber, as well as magnesium, iron, and zinc. It's all inside our 15g hemp protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.
Why Hemp Protein is Ideal - Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest), more than any other plant!
Superfood Facts: One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-youessential fatty acids. (2g per serving)
- Organic Superfood
- Just Hemp - No Additives
- 8g Fiber • 15g Protein (per serving)
- USDA Organic • Non-GMO
- Hexane, Dairy, Lactose, and Sweetener Free
- Non-BPA Container
- Product of Canada
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Seed Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
