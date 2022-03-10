Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein Perspective: front
Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein Perspective: back
Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein Perspective: left
Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein Perspective: right
Nutiva 15G Organic Hemp Protein

16 ozUPC: 0069275210012
Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein, 32% DV of fiber, as well as magnesium, iron, and zinc. It's all inside our 15g hemp protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.

Why Hemp Protein is Ideal - Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest), more than any other plant!

Superfood Facts: One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-youessential fatty acids. (2g per serving)

  • Organic Superfood
  • Just Hemp - No Additives
  • 8g Fiber • 15g Protein (per serving)
  • USDA Organic • Non-GMO
  • Hexane, Dairy, Lactose, and Sweetener Free
  • Non-BPA Container
  • Product of Canada
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat12g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Hemp Seed Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
