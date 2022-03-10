Imagine an organic food with 30% daily value (DV) of protein, 32% DV of fiber, as well as magnesium, iron, and zinc. It's all inside our 15g hemp protein, one of nature's perfect superfoods. It contains high-quality plant protein with the branched-chain amino acids that are vital for good health, and it's super easy to digest.

Why Hemp Protein is Ideal - Of the protein, 66% is edestin (a bioactive globulin protein that's easy to digest), more than any other plant!

Superfood Facts: One serving provides 15 grams of raw organic protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving (32% DV). Hemp contains all 9 essential amino acids, with the bonus of good-for-youessential fatty acids. (2g per serving)