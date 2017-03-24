Nutiva® Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Perspective: front
Nutiva® Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

13 ozUPC: 0069275210727
Nutiva® nurtures vitality by conscious curating of the world's finest organic plant-food ingredients. Enjoy our creamy, organic chocolate hazelnut spread. Per Serving: 450 mg Omega, 5 g fiber and 3 g protein, with 40% less sugar vs. leading brand. Contains 15 g total fat per serving. We source our palm oil from small, organic, certified fair trade farms to ensure no habitat is harmed.

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat4.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa , * , Palm Olein , * , Hazelnut , * , Flaxseed Flour , * , Red Palm Fruit Oil , * , Inulin , * , Refined Coconut Oil , * , Chia Seed Oil , * , Palm Stearin , * , Sunflower Lecithin , * , Vanilla Flavor , * . * , Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

