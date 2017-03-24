Nutiva® Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Product Details
Nutiva® nurtures vitality by conscious curating of the world's finest organic plant-food ingredients. Enjoy our creamy, organic chocolate hazelnut spread. Per Serving: 450 mg Omega, 5 g fiber and 3 g protein, with 40% less sugar vs. leading brand. Contains 15 g total fat per serving. We source our palm oil from small, organic, certified fair trade farms to ensure no habitat is harmed.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa , * , Palm Olein , * , Hazelnut , * , Flaxseed Flour , * , Red Palm Fruit Oil , * , Inulin , * , Refined Coconut Oil , * , Chia Seed Oil , * , Palm Stearin , * , Sunflower Lecithin , * , Vanilla Flavor , * . * , Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
