Nutiva Ground Chai Seed Organic Superfood
12 ozUPC: 0069275222329
Purchase Options
Product Details
The people of the ancient Aztec and Mayan empires revered chia seeds as vital nourishment. These mighty non-gluten seeds, packed with Omega-3, protein, rare antioxidants, and fiber, are making a comeback in the 21st century. Ground chia seeds are finely milled and provide a smoother texture for blending into smoothies and oatmeal, or for baking.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw , Organic Chia Seeds .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More