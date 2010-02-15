Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Hemp Seed Shelled
5 lbUPC: 0069275210002
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our organic shelled hempseed contains 33% protein by weight along with Omega-3s and minerals. With a delicious, nutty flavor that's similar to pine nuts, it's perfect for salads, smoothies, sprinkled on your favorite foods or even enjoyed straight out of the bag.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Organic Superfood
- Delicious Nutty Flavor For Your Favorite Recipes
- 10g Protein
- 3g Omega-3 Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
76.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw , Organic Shelled Hemp Seeds
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More