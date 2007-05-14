Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Hempseed Oil Og2
24 fl ozUPC: 0069275210010
Product Details
Enjoy our delicious, unrefined, cold pressed, certified-organic Canadian hemp oil which has Omega-3, the good fat" doctors recommend for optimal health.
Hemp oil has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA) which can help the body metabolize fat. Use in smoothies, salads, vegetables and pasta dishes. To conserve the essential fatty acids, don't fry with hemp oil.
- New Look Same Product
- Non-GMO
- 2.5g Omega-3
- 500mg GLA
- Add to your favorite recipes
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
47.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw , Organic , Unrefined Hempseed Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More