Enjoy our delicious, unrefined, cold pressed, certified-organic Canadian hemp oil which has Omega-3, the good fat" doctors recommend for optimal health.

Hemp oil has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA) which can help the body metabolize fat. Use in smoothies, salads, vegetables and pasta dishes. To conserve the essential fatty acids, don't fry with hemp oil.