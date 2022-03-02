Hover to Zoom
Nutiva Hempseed Oil
8 fl ozUPC: 0069275210000
Product Details
Enjoy our delicious, unrefined cold-pressed, certified organic Canadian hemp oil. Hemp has Omega-3, the "good fat" for optimal health.
Hemp oil has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA), which can help the body metabolize fat.
- Cold Pressed
- USDA Organic
- Add to Your Favorite Recipes
- 2.5g OMEGA-3
- 500mg GLA
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Organic Unrefined Hempseed Oil, Omega-6 La (7.0g), Omega-3 ALA (2.5g), Omega-9 (2.0g), Omega-6 GLA (500mg), Omega-3 Sda (250mg)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
