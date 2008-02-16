Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (15 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 17.95% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 11g Monounsaturated Fat 2g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%