Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Nutiva Hempseed Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0069275210009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoyour delicious, unrefined, cold-pressed, certified organic Canadian hemp oil. Hemp has omega-3, the "good fat" for optimal health.
Hemp oil has valuable Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA), which can help the body metabolize fat.
- Cold Pressed
- Add to Your Favorite Recipes
- 7.0 g Omega-6 LA Per Serving
- 2.5 g Omega-3 ALA Per Serving
- 2.0 g Omega-9 Per Serving
- 500 mg GLA Per Serving
- 250 mg Omega-3 SDA Per Serving
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Non-BPA
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Seed Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More