Nutiva introduces NuMCT, a premium organic MCT oil powder, now in Chocolate ! NuMCT starts with MCT oil made from organic coconut oil from young coconuts. To ensure that the quality fats blend perfectly into any beverage, we add prebiotics acacia fiber and a small amount of tapioca maltodextrin. Energize your day with Nutiva''s Chocolate MCT Powder!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.